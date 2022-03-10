OpenOcean (OOE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $13.68 million and $1.56 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

