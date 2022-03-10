OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
