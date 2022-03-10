Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

