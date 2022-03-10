Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 762,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

