ORIC Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,623% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 291,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

