Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits One Day Volume of $474,143.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002540 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $153.80 million and $474,143.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 154,757,812 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

