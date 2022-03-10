Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Critical Contrast

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -2.66% 43.63% 5.01% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53%

Volatility and Risk

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $2.04 billion 1.91 -$54.30 million ($0.26) -67.54 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 27.18 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.12

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

