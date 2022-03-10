Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 58.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.
Shares of OVV opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
