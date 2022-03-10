Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up 5.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 37,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

ORCC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

