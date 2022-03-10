P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

