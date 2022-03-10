Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

