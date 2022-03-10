Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.