Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discovery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

