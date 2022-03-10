Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

