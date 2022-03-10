Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $91,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $811,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.