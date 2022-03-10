Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 10,416 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 98.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.