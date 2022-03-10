Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

PDCO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

