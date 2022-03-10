Paul B. Prager Purchases 150,000 Shares of TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 516,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,337. TeraWulf Inc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

