Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

