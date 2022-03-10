Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Suzano were worth $47,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

