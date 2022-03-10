Pendal Group Ltd Buys 500,115 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of BioNTech worth $504,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of BNTX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 799,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,169. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $252.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.70.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

