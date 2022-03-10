Pendal Group Ltd Has $92.01 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $92,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. 2,795,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,230. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

