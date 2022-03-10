Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 841,695 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 13,648,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

