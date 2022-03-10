Pendal Group Ltd Sells 278,612 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,612 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.80. 1,300,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.05. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $205.66 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

