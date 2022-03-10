PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lessened by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.51. 6,103,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,133. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.