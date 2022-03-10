PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,133. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

