Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP David C. Czeszewski Sells 16,320 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 410,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

