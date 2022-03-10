Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,087 shares of company stock worth $816,063. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

