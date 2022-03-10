Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Performant Financial to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of -0.68.

PFMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Performant Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

