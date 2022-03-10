Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,180.16

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,180.16 ($28.57) and last traded at GBX 2,181 ($28.58), with a volume of 224207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,335 ($30.59).

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($45.07) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,130.83 ($41.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,489.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,657.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($131,001.22).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

