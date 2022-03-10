Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

WOOF opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.