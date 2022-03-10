Peter J. Germain Sells 5,808 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $180,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FHI stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

