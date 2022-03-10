Peter J. Germain Sells 5,808 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $180,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FHI stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.
About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
