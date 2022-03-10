PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

PetroChina stock remained flat at $$50.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

