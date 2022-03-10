Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

