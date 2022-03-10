Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
