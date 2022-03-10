PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

