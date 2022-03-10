Philip K.R. Pascall Sells 81,582 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094.

Philip K.R. Pascall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.65. 1,015,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.15. The company has a market cap of C$26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.14.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

