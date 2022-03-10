Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $2.42. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 269%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 315,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

