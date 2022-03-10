Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.77

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 208646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of -455.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.