Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.77

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 208646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of -455.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

