Ping Identity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

