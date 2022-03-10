Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 22,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Pinterest has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

