Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

