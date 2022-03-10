Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 3,600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.77. 175,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.47 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock valued at $711,827,821. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

