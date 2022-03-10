Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG stock traded down $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $144.47. 144,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.