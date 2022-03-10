Piper Sandler Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $120.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,952,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 118,727.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.