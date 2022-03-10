Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKBEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,957. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

