Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTOI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

