PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Update

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.42. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

