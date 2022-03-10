PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 34,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,507. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

