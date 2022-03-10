Polker (PKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $631,219.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $631,219.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polker has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.56 or 0.06585158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.94 or 1.00006336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.