Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Down 4.7%

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

